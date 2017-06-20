U.S.
Search
Sign In
Refugee crisis‘I Started at Zero’: How a Syrian Refugee Is Rebuilding His Life Through Education
BelgiumBrussels Train Station Evacuated After Reports of Explosion
Belgium Station Explosion
remembranceHip Hop Artist Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dies at 42
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
PennsylvaniaRadio Host Resigns After Being Asked Not to Criticize President Trump
President Trump Meets With President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine
DPRK-PYONGYANG-AMERICAN STUDENT
Otto Frederick Warmbier, a 21-year-old undergraduate student of commerce from Virginia University of the U.S., speaks during a news conference in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2016.  Photograph by Xinhua News Agency—Xinhua News Agency/Getty
North Korea

Watch Otto Warmbier Give 2013 Graduation Speech as Salutatorian

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:30 PM ET

Otto Warmbier, the student who was released from North Korea in a coma and died Monday, is being remembered by friends and family at his alma mater, Wyoming High School.

He graduated as the salutatorian at the Ohio school, where he gave a speech about his class's accomplishments and growing up in town.

"Looking around, we know the names pretty much everyone sitting up here, that's the product of going to a small school," Warmbier says.

Warmbier's funeral will be held at Wyoming High School, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The student was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in 2016 after trying to steal a propaganda poster.

In his speech, Warmbier talks of leaving a small, but close-knit community while throwing in jokes and getting laughs from the crowd. He also spoke about the community coming together when one member is in need.

"Even when Wyoming's class of 2013 is a thing of the past," Warmbier says in his speech, "we'll have the support of all these people around us."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME