Celebrate Selfies With 5 Self-Portraits That Made History

The first photographic selfie by Philadelphia photographer Robert Cornelius. Library of Congress

The term "selfie" only dates to circa 2002 , but millennials — while they can take credit for a broad range of social-media innovations — cannot take credit for the idea of taking a picture of oneself. Depending how you frame it, the concept of a self-portrait is centuries-old, and many artists and photographers can take credit for shaping the genre (i.e. Vincent Van Gogh's bandaged ear, Cindy Sherman's movie scenes , Andy Warhol's polaroids ).

Here, TIME looks back at five self-portraits that stood out.