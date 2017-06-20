Science
Search
Sign In
SenateJohn McCain Jokes That the Russians Have Been Able to Hack the Senate Health Care Bill
Senator John McCain at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Feb. 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
TelevisionCorinne Olympios' Lawyer Vows to Continue Bachelor in Paradise Investigation
OK! Magazine's Summer Kick-Off Party - Arrivals
White HousePresident Trump's Approval Rating Holds Steady in Pew Survey
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis
viralThe Internet Is Sharing Hilarious Life Lessons From Jaws in Honor of the 42nd Anniversary
Richard Dreyfuss (left) (as marine biologist Hooper) and Robert Shaw (as shark fisherman Quint) look off the stern of Quint's fishing boat the 'Orca' at the terrifying approach of the mechanical giant shark dubbed 'Bruce' in a scene from the film 'Jaws.'
mosquitoes blood sucking
Getty Images
Mosquitoes

Scientists are Using Dirty Socks to Understand Why Some People Are Mosquito Magnets

Kate Samuelson
5:38 PM ET

We may soon understand why some people spend vacations furiously swatting away mosquitoes — and others remain totally untouched.

British researchers launched an investigation this month to see if genetics play a role in mosquito targeting or the odds of someone being an actual mosquito magnet, Scientific American reports. To do so, they will collect dirty socks from 200 pairs of twins born in the U.K. and Gambia. The socks will then be placed in a wind tunnel with mosquitoes so that researchers can study the bugs' movements.

The idea is to see if they smell of socks acts as a natural repellant that researchers could use as the basis for mosquito control in the future.

“We hope this study will give us more insights into the mechanisms that help change our body odors to make us more or less attractive to mosquitos,” lead study author James Logan, a medical entomologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told Scientific American.

Logan worked on a similar study in April 2015, which investigated how attractive pairs of identical and non-identical twins were to mosquitoes. The study, which was published in the journal Plos One, showed that identical twins were more likely to have similar levels of attractiveness, suggesting shared genetics is a factor.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME