Late Night Television

Jimmy Kimmel Trolled Beyoncé's Twins and Trump's Sons in One Fell Swoop

Nick Romano / Entertainment Weekly
11:19 AM ET

When Jimmy Kimmel claimed to have bested the paparazzi in nabbing the first photo of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s (excuse us, JAY-Z’s) twins, we knew it was too good to be true — and it was.

The late-night host celebrated the news of the latest additions to the House of Bey and JAY by hyping up the big reveal. “This is exciting,” Kimmel said. “This afternoon we managed to get — I don’t know, how did we get this, Jason? Through sources? Okay. We managed to get an exclusive first photo of the babies, of [the] children. I won’t tell you how and I should make you wait until the end of the show to see this, but I can’t wait anymore myself. Here they are, the world’s most anticipated twins.”

Cue the image of Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr. “Aww. You know what? They’re adorable,” Kimmel joked. “Oh my goodness. Beautiful, beautiful children, especially the girl. She is a doll.”

In actuality, Beyoncé gave birth to a boy and a girl, as confirmed by her father, Matthew Knowles, in a tweet on Sunday.

Watch Kimmel’s bit in the clip above.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Follow TIME