fitness

Michelle Obama Continues to Get People Moving By Hosting a Boot Camp for Her Friends

Cady Lang
12:12 PM ET

With programs like the Beyoncé-blessed "Let's Move!" and her famously toned arms, it was clear that fitness was a big part of Michelle Obama's life as the First Lady. As she begins a new chapter in her life outside of the White House, however, Obama is staying committed to staying in shape and she's doing it with her girlfriends.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the former FLOTUS showed her and her good friends working out together in what she called a "bootcamp." In the series of photos, you can peep Obama and her pals planking, doing lunges and ab exercises, and stretching. In the caption, Obama shared that throughout their life transitions over the years, they've "done our best to stay healthy together."

She also encouraged her followers to find ways to make time for fitness in their own lives.

"Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together."

See Michelle Obama's boot camp below.

When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

