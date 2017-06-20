Google Wants to Help You Search for a New Job

Looking for a new job? Just Google it.

The company announced on Tuesday that it's incorporating a new feature into its search engine that can pull up relevant job postings directly in results. Those using Google in English on the desktop and mobile devices will see such results beginning immediately.

When typing in a query such as "jobs near me" or "teaching jobs," Google will display listings from sites like Monster, LinkedIn, WayUp , DirectEmployers, Career Builder, Glassdoor, and Facebook . The search engine will also provide a variety of filters to narrow down results by title, category, date posted, and type, and the company says it will add more filters in the future.

For some positions, job seekers will also see commute times if they're logged into their Google account and employer reviews and ratings. Like other job hunting sites such as LinkedIn , Google will allow searchers to turn on alerts to receive email notifications when new jobs become available.

The new capability could put Google at direct competition with Indeed.com, the popular job search engine with more than 200 million unique visitors each month. But while Google's search engine may work well for surfacing new positions, the announcement doesn't make any mention of whether or not the results will match up with the searcher's experience. LinkedIn and WayUp, for example, suggests positions based on the experience listed in a user's profile.