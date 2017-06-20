Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
BooksHow a Real Genetic Disorder Could Have Inspired Fairy Tales
Genomic Workshop
viralPerfect Daughter Trolls Mom By Replacing All Family Photos With the Dog in Costumes
Chihuahua dog running across grass
Bill ClintonWatch: Bill Clinton Speaks at First Foreign Aid Meeting in the Trump Era
Bill Clinton in New York City, on April 18, 2017.
United KingdomSuspect in London Mosque Attack Is Facing Terror Charges
Britain Mosque Attack
Late Night Television

Jimmy Kimmel's Father's Day Challenge Results in the Most Hilarious Dad Freak-Outs

Megan McCluskey
10:32 AM ET

Although he's a father himself, Jimmy Kimmel seems committed to never allowing his fellow dads to enjoy a peaceful and relaxing Father's Day.

For this year's Father's Day YouTube Challenge, the late night host called on kids to prank their dads by yelling, "I love you," at them as loud as possible — and filming the ensuing freak-outs, of course. Kimmel then aired a selection of the best submissions on Monday's episode of Live!

"In years past we've asked you to spray dad with a hose on Father's Day, to serve him breakfast in the shower, to dump breakfast on him in bed," he explained. "We've had a lot of very bad ideas. But this year the challenge was simple — sneak up on your father and yell, 'I love you, dad,' as loud as you can. I was starting to think this might not work, but I was very very wrong."

The results were definitely not disappointing.

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME