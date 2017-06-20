Although he's a father himself, Jimmy Kimmel seems committed to never allowing his fellow dads to enjoy a peaceful and relaxing Father's Day.
For this year's Father's Day YouTube Challenge, the late night host called on kids to prank their dads by yelling, "I love you," at them as loud as possible — and filming the ensuing freak-outs, of course. Kimmel then aired a selection of the best submissions on Monday's episode of Live!
"In years past we've asked you to spray dad with a hose on Father's Day, to serve him breakfast in the shower, to dump breakfast on him in bed," he explained. "We've had a lot of very bad ideas. But this year the challenge was simple — sneak up on your father and yell, 'I love you, dad,' as loud as you can. I was starting to think this might not work, but I was very very wrong."
The results were definitely not disappointing.
Watch the full clip above.