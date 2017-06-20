Although he's a father himself, Jimmy Kimmel seems committed to never allowing his fellow dads to enjoy a peaceful and relaxing Father's Day .

For this year's Father's Day YouTube Challenge , the late night host called on kids to prank their dads by yelling, "I love you," at them as loud as possible — and filming the ensuing freak-outs, of course. Kimmel then aired a selection of the best submissions on Monday's episode of Live!

"In years past we've asked you to spray dad with a hose on Father's Day, to serve him breakfast in the shower, to dump breakfast on him in bed," he explained. "We've had a lot of very bad ideas. But this year the challenge was simple — sneak up on your father and yell, 'I love you, dad,' as loud as you can. I was starting to think this might not work, but I was very very wrong."

The results were definitely not disappointing.

Watch the full clip above.