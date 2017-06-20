The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

It’s Now Possible to Hack Someone’s Muscles

Cropped action shot of am athletic man running

Cropped action shot of am athletic man running PeopleImages—Getty Images

1. It’s now possible to hack someone’s muscles.

By Mark Wilson in Fast Co.Design

2. Newsrooms are missing a valuable opportunity to connect with new readers: America’s immigrants.

By Madeleine Bair in Medium

3. Will social media, by revealing everything, snuff out the need for novels?

By Andrew O'Hagan in the Guardian

4. Tech startups were supposed to save cities from urban decline. Now they’re tearing those cities apart.

By JRichard Florida in MIT Technology Review

5. What if hydrogen — a powerful alternative fuel — could be easily pulled from the air?

By David Glanz at RMIT University

