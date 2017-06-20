World
Search
Sign In
TelevisionStephen Colbert and Seth Rogen Just Trolled Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter
3rd Annual Hilarity For Charity New York City Variety Show
ArgentinaTrove of Nazi Artifacts Including a Bust of Adolf Hitler Found
Argentina Nazi Artifacts
CongressPresident Trump Tweets Support for Republican Candidate in Georgia Special Election
President Trump Participates In American Technology Council Roundtable Discussion
North KoreaNorth Korea Has ‘Heavy Responsibility’ in Otto Warmbier’s Death, South Korean President Says
Newly Elected Moon Jae-in Starts His Presidency
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Benefit in Cannes, Presented by Bold Films, Palisades Pictures and The Weinstein Company - Arrivals
Carla Fendi in Mougins, France in 2006. Daniele Venturelli—Getty Images
remembrance

Fashion Legend Carla Fendi Dies at 79

Associated Press
8:14 AM ET

(MILAN) — Carla Fendi, one of the five sisters who transformed the family leather goods business into a global luxury fashion house long known for its furs, has died following a long illness. She was 79.

The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi's death Monday, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions.

The sisters opened the first Fendi store in Rome's historic center in 1964, and a year later hired a young designer named Karl Lagerfeld who helped catapult the Italian brand into global fame, with a focus on designing luxury furs.

Each sister had her role, and Carla Fendi, as Fendi president, was the family business' public face until they sold to the French luxury group LVMH in 1999. She was honorary president until her death.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME