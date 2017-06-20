The Internet Can't Get Over President Trump's Panama Canal Comment

President Donald Trump hosted the President of Panama Juan Carlos Varela at the White House Monday, and one exchange between the heads of state has lit up the internet .

“The Panama Canal is doing quite well,” Trump said as the cameras flashed while he was seated beside Varela. “I think we did a good job building it, right?” It was part of Trump's opener, according to a White House release .

“Yeah. One hundred years ago," Varela responded. Trump added: “We did a very good job.”

Even though Trump's "we" certainly could have been about his pride in U.S. history, and although it's not clear that he was stating that the Panama canal was recently constructed, the Internet was quick to spring to action. Jokes about history class and other legendary historic figures no longer with us? Twitter had those in boatloads.

The U.S. cut the 50-mile ribbon of water linking the Atlantic to the Pacific across the Central American country, and it opened in 1914. It was expanded in 2015 .

See below for the reactions to the exchange.

Went to bed last night and woke up this morning to find out it was #Trump that actually built the Panama Canal! Who knew? - Journey Sunflower (@thegayzebragirl) June 20, 2017

Sure, Trump built the Panama Canal. And it's huge. And that's all he knows about Panama. - Deb Paulus (@Saturniablue) June 20, 2017

I only got a 3 on the AP US History exam because I missed the 'Trump built the Panama Canal' question. - Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) June 19, 2017

Trump just took credit for building the Panama Canal.

Now he's pissed off the ghost of Teddy Roosevelt. - John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 19, 2017

When there's a pop quiz and you didn't do the reading. - Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) June 19, 2017

The Panama Canal is being recognized more and more. https://t.co/z9QVVzGdxP - Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 19, 2017

We did a great job building the Panama Canal. And I'd also like to congratulate Thomas Edison for the incredible work he's doing! - Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) June 19, 2017

At least Trump seems to know that the Panama Canal is in Panama. - skip west (@marrynman) June 19, 2017

Even Seth Meyers sunk his teeth into the moment on Late Night with Seth Meyers .