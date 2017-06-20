President Trump Tweets Support for Republican Candidate in Georgia Special Election

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with tech leaders during the American Technology Council roundtable hosted at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, June 19, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with tech leaders during the American Technology Council roundtable hosted at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, June 19, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted his support of Republican Karen Handel, who is hoping to win a contentious special election for a vacant House in Georgia.

On Tuesday morning, Trump urged voters in Georgia to choose Handel in what has become the most expensive House race in history.

KAREN HANDEL FOR CONGRESS. She will fight for lower taxes, great healthcare strong security-a hard worker who will never give up! VOTE TODAY - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

Trump has frequently touted Handel as the right choice in the race, and has spoken out against the Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff.

Democrat Jon Ossoff, who wants to raise your taxes to the highest level and is weak on crime and security, doesn't even live in district. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

The Dems want to stop tax cuts, good healthcare and Border Security.Their ObamaCare is dead with 100% increases in P's. Vote now for Karen H - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

The special election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District has drawn a significant amount of attention since Trump was elected because a Democratic win would mark a substantial gain in an area that has been a Republican stronghold since 1979.