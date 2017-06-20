The creative team over at The Daily Show has something in store for those who couldn't make it to New York this weekend for a pop-up exhibition commemorating President Trump's prolific social media legacy. While the "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," installed just around the corner from the Trump Tower, was only open for a few short days, it has now been turned into an interactive virtual tour.

"We are living through a rare moment in history — possibly the last moment in history," Trevor Noah , the Comedy Central program's host, deadpanned in a welcome video, "and thanks to Twitter, we have unprecedented access into an American President's complicated inner life, whether we want it or not."

The virtual tour preserves all aspects of the exhibition, including videos and a nickname generator. Special collections feature Trump's deleted tweets, and replica of the Oval Office complete with a golden toilet bowel and Russian flag. Noah implored viewers to peruse at their own pace in this promo for the new online tool.

Didn’t get a chance to see The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library in person? Take a virtual tour: https://t.co/etkRP4MOBF pic.twitter.com/XP7ejnh3bK - The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 20, 2017

The library lives on.