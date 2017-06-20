Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CongressDemocrats Protest Health Care Bill With Late Night in the Senate
Chuck Schumer
SomaliaThe Soldier Who Shot Somalia's Youngest-Ever Minister Has Been Sentenced to Death
SOMALIA-POLITICS-FUNERAL
protestsPortland's Mayor on Protests, Riots and the 'Missing Middle'
Ted Wheeler
TelevisionThe Bachelorette Recap: Rachel Looks For a Man Who Can Spell 'True Love'
BRYAN, RACHEL LINDSAY
Comedy Central's The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library Press Preview
Trevor Noah speaks onstage during The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library Press Preview in New York on June 15, 2017. Rob Kim—Getty Images/Comedy Central
Internet

The Daily Show Has Immortalized Its President Trump Tweet Library With This New Virtual Tour

Kevin Lui
2:02 AM ET

The creative team over at The Daily Show has something in store for those who couldn't make it to New York this weekend for a pop-up exhibition commemorating President Trump's prolific social media legacy. While the "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," installed just around the corner from the Trump Tower, was only open for a few short days, it has now been turned into an interactive virtual tour.

"We are living through a rare moment in history — possibly the last moment in history," Trevor Noah, the Comedy Central program's host, deadpanned in a welcome video, "and thanks to Twitter, we have unprecedented access into an American President's complicated inner life, whether we want it or not."

The virtual tour preserves all aspects of the exhibition, including videos and a nickname generator. Special collections feature Trump's deleted tweets, and replica of the Oval Office complete with a golden toilet bowel and Russian flag. Noah implored viewers to peruse at their own pace in this promo for the new online tool.

The library lives on.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME