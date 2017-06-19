Politics
Barack Obama Is Sworn In As 44th President Of The United States
Former President George W. Bush (2-R), his wife Laura (R) stand with President Barack Obama (2-L) and First Lady Michelle Obama (L) as Bush departs from the U.S. Capitol after the inauguration of Barack Obama as the 44th president of the U.S. on Jan. 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Pool—Getty Images
White House

Most Americans Still Like Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Poll Says

Catherine Trautwein
6:28 PM ET

More than half of Americans hold favorable views of the United States' previous two presidents, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, according to Gallup.

Fifty-nine percent of Americans saw former President George W. Bush positively in June, a new post-presidential high for the leader whose favorability rating stood at just 35 percent in 2009.

The poll found that 63 percent of Americans felt favorably about former President Obama in June, five months after his farewell address. Americans' feelings differ starkly depending on their party politics, however, as only 22 percent of Republicans felt favorably towards Obama this month compared to 95 percent of Democrats.

The poll surveyed 1,009 adults across the country from June 7 to 11. It has a margin of error of +/- 4%.

Other presidents have seen their favorability ratings climb after vacating their seats behind the Resolute Desk. Former President Bill Clinton had a post-presidential rating of 39 percent in March, 2001, but it rose to 69 percent in 2012, according to Gallup.

President Trump's approval rating was 38% in the most recent Gallup tracking poll.

