In this Feb. 29, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as he is presented to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea.

In this Feb. 29, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as he is presented to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim Kwang Hyon—AP

Otto Warmbier , the American student who was released last week after being detained in North Korea for more than a year, died Monday afternoon, his family said.

Warmbier arrived in his hometown of Cincinnati in a coma last week and received treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Doctors said he had suffered "severe injury to all regions of the brain" and was in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness."

“It would be easy to say at a moment like this to focus on all that we lost — future time that won’t be spent with a warm, engaging, brilliant young man whose curiosity and enthusiasm for life knew no bounds," Warmbier's family said in a statement on Monday, announcing his death. "But we choose to focus on the time we were given to be with this remarkable person."

Warmbier had been serving a 15-year prison sentence with hard labor for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster from a hotel in Pyongyang where his tour group was staying.

“Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today,” his family's statement said.