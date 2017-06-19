Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HouseMost Americans Still Like Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Poll Says
Barack Obama Is Sworn In As 44th President Of The United States
White HouseSean Spicer to Move Behind the Scenes at White House
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing
TelevisionNew Game of Thrones Season 7 Footage Teases an Epic Targaryen-Lannister Showdown
Video GamesXbox Boss Phil Spencer Talks About Microsoft's Mixed-Reality Future
Microsoft Corp. Event Ahead Of 2017 E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo
lorde-coachella-concert
Lorde performs at the music festival Coachella in mid-April Christopher Polk—Getty Images
celebrities

Lorde Looks Back at Her Musical Debut as a 'Little' Self-Assured 16-Year-Old Person

Cady Lang
5:42 PM ET

At the ripe age of 20, Lorde is taking stock of her career so far which includes reflecting on her musical debut at the age of 16.

In an interview with The Guardian, the New Zealand singer and onion ring aficionado revealed that she could see how her precocious beginnings in the industry could have rubbed people the wrong way.

"I think I would have been annoyed by me," she said. "This kid... This very self-assured 16-year-old, who seemed to think she knew everything. Writhing around on TV with bad, kind of broken movements. Wearing these weird clothes.”

Lorde gives credit to her younger self, however, for having the confidence to be unorthodox, even though she may have felt insecure at times.

“A two-part self. One, this ugly, incorrect, fledgling person-trying-to-be-a-person. And the other, someone who could roll their shoulders back on live television and do it. I hope that if I was a removed stranger, I would have thought: ‘Fair enough, she’s just a weird kid, doing her thing.’”

She later reiterated that sentiment by saying she felt "very protective of that little person."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME