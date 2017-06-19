The Internet Is Going Full Diva With the #NickiMinajChallenge

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash ATL: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage) Paras Griffin—WireImage

Attention: there's a new viral challenge making the Internet rounds — and this time it was kicked off by none other than "No Frauds" rapper Nicki Minaj . In a video posted to her Instagram last week, the sharp-talking Minaj made a bold statement by showing viewers just how one flies from London to Prague (on a private plane, of course). The kicker: her subtle choreography and over-the-top attitude.

"Attention: this is how bad b----es leave London and go to Prague. You b----es can't even spell Prague," Minaj spat at the camera before strutting away and up to her plane, bedecked in a hot pink sweat suit.

So now, legions of fans are following in her footsteps and filming their own fancy walks. Even stars like Zoe Kravitz and Kylie Jenner have gotten in on the action, showing viewers how they do anything from going to work to flying the friendly skies (in a non-private-jet, admittedly).

Minaj is expected to release a new album soon . In the meantime, she's been engaging in an extensive feud with fellow rapper Remy Ma and promoting recent singles "No Frauds" and "Run Up" at shows around the world. She'll next be heard on DJ Khaled 's album Grateful , on which she features on a track alongside Alicia Keys.

Attention ! This is how a bad bitch leaves her hotel to go to good morning America. #nickiminajchallenge ❤️💅🏽💅🏽❤️ A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:57am PDT