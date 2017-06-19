Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
North KoreaOtto Warmbier Dies After Being Released From North Korean Imprisonment, Family Says
Otto Warmbier
CongressNever Mind Who Wins. The Biggest Question in Georgia's House Race Is Who Turns Out to Vote
GunsBlack Kids Are 10 Times More Likely Than White Kids to Die From Guns, Study Says
Gun Violence Continues To Plague Chicago, Over 1,000 Shootings For Year To Date
Saudi ArabiaHow Economic Reform Will Help Women Drive In Saudi Arabia
US-SAUDI-ISLAMIC-SUMMIT-TRUMP
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash ATL: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage) Paras Griffin—WireImage
viral

The Internet Is Going Full Diva With the #NickiMinajChallenge

Raisa Bruner
4:39 PM ET

Attention: there's a new viral challenge making the Internet rounds — and this time it was kicked off by none other than "No Frauds" rapper Nicki Minaj. In a video posted to her Instagram last week, the sharp-talking Minaj made a bold statement by showing viewers just how one flies from London to Prague (on a private plane, of course). The kicker: her subtle choreography and over-the-top attitude.

"Attention: this is how bad b----es leave London and go to Prague. You b----es can't even spell Prague," Minaj spat at the camera before strutting away and up to her plane, bedecked in a hot pink sweat suit.

So now, legions of fans are following in her footsteps and filming their own fancy walks. Even stars like Zoe Kravitz and Kylie Jenner have gotten in on the action, showing viewers how they do anything from going to work to flying the friendly skies (in a non-private-jet, admittedly).

Minaj is expected to release a new album soon. In the meantime, she's been engaging in an extensive feud with fellow rapper Remy Ma and promoting recent singles "No Frauds" and "Run Up" at shows around the world. She'll next be heard on DJ Khaled's album Grateful, on which she features on a track alongside Alicia Keys.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME