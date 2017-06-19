Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HouseMost Americans Still Like Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Poll Says
Barack Obama Is Sworn In As 44th President Of The United States
White HouseSean Spicer to Move Behind the Scenes at White House
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing
TelevisionNew Game of Thrones Season 7 Footage Teases an Epic Targaryen-Lannister Showdown
celebritiesLorde Looks Back at Her Musical Debut as a 'Little' Self-Assured 16-Year-Old Person
lorde-coachella-concert
81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Western Michigan v Wisconsin
A bald eagle is seen during the National Anthem before the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017. Tom Pennington—Getty Images
animals

Bald Eagles Are Doing Really Great This Year

Raisa Bruner
5:06 PM ET

Some good news this summer: bald eagle populations have restored themselves in central California and are officially no longer classified as "threatened," according to the latest reports.

"The species almost went extinct but now we have a robust and growing population of bald eagles,” shared the executive director of the Ventana Wildlife Society Kelly Sorenson in a recent statement. She also was the lead author on the report in the Journal of Raptor Research that documented the birds' return to prominence in California's skies over the last quarter century.

Concern over the national symbol began when the giant birds of prey were on the cusp of extinction following attacks on multiple fronts, like loss of habitat and the devastating effects of DDT pesticide on eggshells.

The 1966 Endangered Species Preservation Act helped to staunch the declining population, but it wasn't until later when dedicated breeding programs began improving the situation. Bald eagles were removed from the endangered species list in the '90s, and then again bumped up from the threatened wildlife list in 2007. But central California's populations have remained behind in comparison to the rest of the U.S., until now when there's a sign of progress.

“For 60 years, bald eagles were absent from central California during the summer breeding season," Sorenson noted. With 30 breeding pairs now documented in the area, it's safe to say that the eagles are moving in the right direction.

Next up: saving the bees.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME