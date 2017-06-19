Michel Barnier (R), chief negotiator for the European Union meets Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, ahead of the start of Brexit negotiations in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, June 19, 2017.

Michel Barnier (R), chief negotiator for the European Union meets Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, ahead of the start of Brexit negotiations in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, June 19, 2017. Durun Aydemir —Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(BRUSSELS) — EU and British negotiators say the first day of negotiations on Britain's departure from the European Union was productive in outlining the program ahead and setting out the first challenges to settle, especially the rights of citizens living on each other's territory.

Both EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Davis said they were heartened by the first day of talks on Monday and insisted the tight deadlines were tough but achievable.

Barnier said there was agreement that the negotiators would first look at citizen's rights, the outstanding bill Britain must pay for previous EU commitments and the Irish border issue. He said once there was sufficient progress on those, the talks would start looking at the EU's new relationship with Britain.

Davis said both sides were "off to a promising start" even though the challenges ahead were daunting.