U.S.
Search
Sign In
PhotoThe Mexican Border Newspaper That Died With Its Star Reporter
royalsRelatable Royal Prince George Has Stolen the Internet's Heart With His Face Again
Trooping The Colour 2017
TransportationFlight Attendants Say Angry Passengers Are Creating a Big Safety Problem on Planes
Airplane aisle
BrexitBrexit Negotiators Will Look at Terms of Divorce Before Future Relationship
Brexit negotiations in Brussels
Alaska Daily Life
In this May 27, 2017, photo, a black bear walks on a grassy hillside along a main thoroughfare as it was eating vegetation in Juneau, Alaska. Becky Bohrer—AP
Alaska

A Teenager Was Mauled to Death by a Bear During a Mountain Race in Alaska

Melissa Chan
2:04 PM ET

A teenager was mauled to death by a bear near an Alaskan trail Sunday during an annual mountain race, authorities said.

The runner, who was not identified, was found dead from injuries he sustained in the mauling shortly after 1 p.m. near the Bird Ridge Trail north of Girdwood, Alaska State Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters told TIME on Monday.

He was 16 years old and was running the juniors division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb, race director Brad Precosky told the Alaska Dispatch News. Authorities began searching for the teenager after he texted a relative that a bear was chasing him, according to Precosky. "This is the worst thing that could happen," Precosky said.

A black bear, found near where the runner was laying, scurried off after being shot in the face, park ranger Tom Crockett told the newspaper. The incident is under investigation.

Brown, black and even polar bears are common in Alaska, according to the state's Department of Fish and Game. The animals are shy and are known to avoid people. Wildlife officials urge people not to surprise or approach bears.

It's unclear how the young runner and the bear encountered each other. Crockett told the Dispatch News the incident appears to be an accident. "This young man didn't do anything wrong," Crockett said. "He was just in the wrong place."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME