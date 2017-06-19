Newsfeed
Barack and Michelle Obama Shared the Sweetest Father's Day Exchange About Their Daughters

Megan McCluskey
12:29 PM ET

Since leaving the White House in January, Barack and Michelle Obama have been living their best lives kitesurfing in the Caribbean, yachting with Oprah and eating gelato in Italy. But even with these luxurious vacations, it seems like what they're most enjoying is spending more quality time with each other and their two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

In honor of Father's Day, the two shared a heartwarming online exchange celebrating their adorable family. Michelle kicked things off Sunday by posting a throwback photo of her husband with a much younger Malia and Sasha. "Happy #FathersDay [Barack Obama]," she captioned the picture. "Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you."

Obama then retweeted his wife's message with a sweet sentiment of his own. "Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad," he wrote. "To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father's Day!"

