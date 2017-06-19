The Internet Turned This Meme Into a Goldmine for Jokes About Everything They Hate

The "the floor is..." meme is the internet's latest viral meme , and it's all about dodging certain people, places and things at all costs.

The meme , which shows a picture of an acrobatic person scaling the walls in a hallway started to float around in April, but it picked up steam in June, according to KnowYourMeme . The genesis of the joke has to do with the popular game for kids "the floor is lava" otherwise known as "the ground is lava." The rule of the game was simple: go anywhere or touch anything, but just don't dare touch the floor, otherwise you'd be swallowed up into the molten rock forever.

But now the internet has decided the floor isn't lava anymore. People have been running with the floor avoidance theme to express things they'd do anything to avoid coming in contact with.

Know Your Meme suggests this was the tweet that launched it all.

Soon enough the internet got down to remixing the anti-floor meme to joke about all the things they'd rather dodge.

The floor is exercise and healthy eating pic.twitter.com/uFDFOB48B2 - Female Pains (@FemalePains) June 19, 2017

the floor is the official merch/albums/fansite goods pic.twitter.com/Eo0zhNBtfo - ℓovelytae (@eommatwt) June 19, 2017

The floor is 8 am classes, 11:59 deadlines, and sleep for dinner pic.twitter.com/eYFAVPpGZr - Neicy (@Yes_imlovely) June 19, 2017

the floor is men pic.twitter.com/lthKv5fzLK - ㅤ (@ouhshesangeI) June 19, 2017

the floor is releasing the names pic.twitter.com/IQiUpP0a8r - barefoot conSTRESSa (@PettyPleasures) June 19, 2017

The floor is me.



My crush: pic.twitter.com/MiCNUQrvM4 - Cake Bae 🐐 (@JustMeka_) June 19, 2017

The floor is avoiding all responsibilities and wallowing in self pity pic.twitter.com/wgvtf0Iqeq - hunter (@hunterlang0) June 19, 2017

the floor is putting others down unnecessarily pic.twitter.com/Tb1xrM0Nme - abdul 🚀 (@Advil) June 17, 2017

The floor is Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique pic.twitter.com/JscFn3K3z7 - buchanan 👽 (@FASSBENDERST4N) June 14, 2017

Some people hit the floor.

the floor is replying to texts days, even weeks late with 'just now seeing this' pic.twitter.com/2K2JDGFQ5y - jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) June 13, 2017

the floor is tacos de asada with an horchata pic.twitter.com/7Ri0NAcGLg - Łui (@LuisLovesGoats) June 13, 2017

Camila Cabello even got in on the fun.