The "the floor is..." meme is the internet's latest viral meme, and it's all about dodging certain people, places and things at all costs.
The meme, which shows a picture of an acrobatic person scaling the walls in a hallway started to float around in April, but it picked up steam in June, according to KnowYourMeme. The genesis of the joke has to do with the popular game for kids "the floor is lava" otherwise known as "the ground is lava." The rule of the game was simple: go anywhere or touch anything, but just don't dare touch the floor, otherwise you'd be swallowed up into the molten rock forever.
But now the internet has decided the floor isn't lava anymore. People have been running with the floor avoidance theme to express things they'd do anything to avoid coming in contact with.
Know Your Meme suggests this was the tweet that launched it all.
Soon enough the internet got down to remixing the anti-floor meme to joke about all the things they'd rather dodge.
Some people hit the floor.
Camila Cabello even got in on the fun.