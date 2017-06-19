U.S.
Search
Sign In
politicsThe Supreme Court Will Hear a Major Gerrymandering Case. Here's What to Know About the Term's Origins
Elbridge Gerry 1744 to 1814 American statesman and Founding Father A signatory of Declaration of Independence 19th century engraving by J.B. Longacre from a drawing by Vanderlyn
NewsfeedBarack and Michelle Obama Shared the Sweetest Father's Day Exchange About Their Daughters
U.S. President elect Barack Obama stands on stage along with his wife Michelle and daughters Malia (red dress) and Sasha (black dress) during an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois.
Civil RightsWhy Transgender People Suffer from ‘ID Anxiety'
Jacob Tobia identifies as genderqueer
CaliforniaCarrie Fisher Had Cocaine, Heroin and Ecstasy in Her System, Autopsy Shows
Carrie Fisher death
High Angle View Of High Voltage Sign On Ship
An 11-year-old girl was electrocuted in a lagoon in New Jersey.  Andrei Puzakov / EyeEm—Getty Images/EyeEm
New Jersey

An 11-Year-Old Girl Died After She Was Electrocuted While Swimming in a Lagoon

Yifan Wang
11:43 AM ET

An 11-year-old girl died after she was electrocuted on Saturday evening, while swimming in a lagoon near a friend’s home in Toms River, N.J., according to authorities.

Police said that the girl, together with two friends, was swimming with an inflatable raft when two of the girls touched the rail of a metal boat lift, according to NJ.com.

"Two of the girls touched the rail to a metal boat lift and electric current appears to have energized the equipment causing the injury," police said in a statement Sunday, according to NJ.com. Police said in the statement that first responders used an automated external defibrillator on the scene before transporting the girl to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she was later pronounced dead, NJ.com reports.

Police said that there were adults present and the girls were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident, according to NJ.com. The other two girls were examined and determined to be without injuries, police said, according to NJ.com.

One neighbor told CBS New York that many boat lifts have been present in the neighborhood since Hurricane Sandy in 2012. "A lot of people in our community have boat lifts, and some of them have gone down since (Superstorm) Sandy, and a lot of wires are hanging since Sandy," Annemarie Brooksbank told CBS New York.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME