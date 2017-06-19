Newsfeed
Sports

Watch LeBron James Dunk On a Bunch of 10-Year-Olds at His Son's Birthday Party

Cady Lang
11:28 AM ET

Although the loss of the NBA championship to the Golden State Warriors is still fresh, it looks like LeBron James is having no trouble getting back into the game.

King James showed off his skills on the court while playing with the guests at his son's 10th birthday party, where he proceeded to dunk on the kids with no mercy. Lest you think that that's where the fun ended, rest assured that LeBron also played a ruthless game of flag football, engaged in some intense soccer showdowns and even started a water balloon war with his wife Savannah.

LeBron James might have lost the finals, but it looks like he's winning with the 10-year-old set.

See King James' birthday party antics below.

