NEW YORK, NY - MAY 26: Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza on May 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage) Al Pereira—WireImage

Miley Cyrus has never been afraid to share her praise — and her strong opinions. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to congratulate her younger brother Braison on his debut as a fashion model for Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana , walking the runway for their Spring Summer 2018 show in Milan. But even while complimenting Braison on his nascent modeling career, Cyrus made a pointed remark about the Dolce & Gabbana brand that did not sit well with the designers.

"... It is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once... and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone," she wrote. "We believe in trying something new everyday! [sic]!" She then added: "P.S. D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!" In the last few years, Dolce & Gabbana have engaged in a millennials-targeted campaign, hiring celebrity offspring like Rafferty Law , Tyler Clinton , and Levi Dylan to walk their shows.

But controversy has sprung up around their willingness to dress First Lady Melania Trump , a stance many brands have avoided. In the past, the brand has also found itself in hot water over controversial shows and comments children born via IVF . This time, Stefano Gabbana , one of the brand's founders, was not content to sit quiet after the "Malibu" singer the Instagram remark in their direction. Instead, he reposted Miley's photo of Braison — with a strongly-worded caption of his own.

"We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one [sic]," he wrote. "We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!" He added a series of crying-laughing emojis and the ironic hashtag "#boycottdolcegabbana."

At one point, Miley was a D&G fan, even wearing one of their designs to an MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. But looks like that may be over at the moment.