Miley Cyrus has never been afraid to share her praise — and her strong opinions. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to congratulate her younger brother Braison on his debut as a fashion model for Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana, walking the runway for their Spring Summer 2018 show in Milan. But even while complimenting Braison on his nascent modeling career, Cyrus made a pointed remark about the Dolce & Gabbana brand that did not sit well with the designers.
"... It is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once... and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone," she wrote. "We believe in trying something new everyday! [sic]!" She then added: "P.S. D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!" In the last few years, Dolce & Gabbana have engaged in a millennials-targeted campaign, hiring celebrity offspring like Rafferty Law, Tyler Clinton, and Levi Dylan to walk their shows.
But controversy has sprung up around their willingness to dress First Lady Melania Trump, a stance many brands have avoided. In the past, the brand has also found itself in hot water over controversial shows and comments children born via IVF. This time, Stefano Gabbana, one of the brand's founders, was not content to sit quiet after the "Malibu" singer the Instagram remark in their direction. Instead, he reposted Miley's photo of Braison — with a strongly-worded caption of his own.
"We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one [sic]," he wrote. "We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!" He added a series of crying-laughing emojis and the ironic hashtag "#boycottdolcegabbana."
At one point, Miley was a D&G fan, even wearing one of their designs to an MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. But looks like that may be over at the moment.