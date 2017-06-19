Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
SportsWatch LeBron James Dunk On a Bunch of 10-Year-Olds at His Son's Birthday Party
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
CubaCuban Official Denounces New Trump Policy: 'We Will Never Negotiate Under Pressure'
BELGIUM-EU-CUBA
Supreme CourtSex Offenders Can't Be Banned From Social Media Sites, Supreme Court Rules
TEC-Facebook-Race-Based Ads
viralThe Internet Turned This Meme Into a Goldmine for Jokes About Everything They Hate
Small part of Lava flowing, Holuhraun, Iceland
Miley Cyrus Performs on NBC's "Today"
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 26: Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza on May 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage) Al Pereira—WireImage
celebrities

Miley Cyrus and Dolce & Gabbana Are Having a Political Disagreement on Instagram

Raisa Bruner
11:17 AM ET

Miley Cyrus has never been afraid to share her praise — and her strong opinions. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to congratulate her younger brother Braison on his debut as a fashion model for Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana, walking the runway for their Spring Summer 2018 show in Milan. But even while complimenting Braison on his nascent modeling career, Cyrus made a pointed remark about the Dolce & Gabbana brand that did not sit well with the designers.

"... It is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once... and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone," she wrote. "We believe in trying something new everyday! [sic]!" She then added: "P.S. D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!" In the last few years, Dolce & Gabbana have engaged in a millennials-targeted campaign, hiring celebrity offspring like Rafferty Law, Tyler Clinton, and Levi Dylan to walk their shows.

But controversy has sprung up around their willingness to dress First Lady Melania Trump, a stance many brands have avoided. In the past, the brand has also found itself in hot water over controversial shows and comments children born via IVF. This time, Stefano Gabbana, one of the brand's founders, was not content to sit quiet after the "Malibu" singer the Instagram remark in their direction. Instead, he reposted Miley's photo of Braison — with a strongly-worded caption of his own.

"We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one [sic]," he wrote. "We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!" He added a series of crying-laughing emojis and the ironic hashtag "#boycottdolcegabbana."

At one point, Miley was a D&G fan, even wearing one of their designs to an MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. But looks like that may be over at the moment.

Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show.... It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always.... From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME