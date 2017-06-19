A South Carolina Shootout Was Captured on Facebook Live

Seven people were injured after an unidentified person shot at someone they had gotten into a fight with in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The entire incident was captured on a Facebook Live video recorded by a bystander.

The incident is still being investigated, but according to WBTW in South Carolina, officers responded to calls about a large crowd that had gathered along the resort town's Ocean Boulevard. A fight broke out and one of the people involved shot at another. An armed security officer then shot at the shooter, according to WBTW , who then fired off more shots and left in a stolen car.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect, but no names have been released. The Facebook video of the incident had just over 3 million views as of Monday.

[ WBTW ]