CrimeA 17-Year-Old Muslim Girl Was Murdered While Walking Home From Her Mosque in Virginia
Lailat al Miraj in Washington
conflictA Record 65.6 Million People Are Now Displaced Worldwide, Says UNHCR
MOAS Search For Migrants On The Mediterranean
moviesThe Bellas Are Back in Pitch Perfect 3 Teaser Trailer
The Barden Bellas perform in a scene from Pitch Perfect 2
TelevisionJohn Oliver and a Giant Squirrel Picked a Fight with the Coal Industry on Last Week Tonight
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016
Jay Z speaks in Brooklyn on December 12, 2016. Slaven Vlasic—Getty Images/Sports Illustrated
Music

Jay Z Is About to Drop His New Album 4:44. Here's a Taste

Ryan Kilpatrick
5:29 AM ET

It's been a big week for Jay Z. He became the first rapper ever inducted to the Songwriter's Hall of Fame (earning a congratulatory message from none other than former President Barack Obama), then he and his wife Beyoncé welcomed newborn twins into the world. Now he's announced that his new album, 4:44, is also on the way.

Pitchfork reports that the album is due to drop on June 30, the same day his music streaming service Tidal will release a mysterious and highly anticipated film of the same name starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover. The feature, presented in partnership with Sprint, will be available exclusively through the streaming site.

Tidal tweeted a 30-second teaser Monday offering a glimpse of what's in store. Here's a short snippet of Jay Z's latest track, "Adnis."

According to Pitchfork, it's not yet clear whether 4:44 will be a visual album or whether the film and the music are two distinct enterprises. We'll soon find out.

[Pitchfork]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME