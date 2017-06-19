World
Search
Sign In
MaliGunmen Attack Tourist Resort in Mali, Killing Two
Cityscape of Bamako at evening light
FranceFrench President Emmanuel Macron's Centrist Party Dominates Parliamentary Vote
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart following their meeting at the Elysee palace on June 12, 2017 in Paris.
LGBTThis Rainbow Crosswalk Is Now a Permanent Fixture of LGBTQ Pride
Heavy rains did not dampen Dyke March
PoliticsSee How the Political World Celebrated Father's Day
President Obama And Family Attend Church
Police are seen near Finsbury Park as British police say there are casualties after reports of vehicle colliding with pedestrians in North London
Police are seen near Finsbury Park as British police say there are casualties after reports of vehicle colliding with pedestrians in North London, June 19, 2017.  Ritvik Carvalho—Reuters
london

Several Casualties Reported as Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians in North London

Associated Press
Updated: Jun 18, 2017 8:54 PM ET

(LONDON) — A vehicle struck pedestrians on a north London road early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said. One person has been arrested.

Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.

Transportation officials said roads in the area were being closed. No other details were immediately available.

Britain's terrorist alert has been set at "severe" meaning an attack is highly likely.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME