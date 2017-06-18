See How the Political World Celebrated Father's Day

Politicians and their spouses from both sides of the aisle took to social media on Father's Day, paying tribute to the husbands and fathers in their lives.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump , Second Lady Karen Pence and former First Lady Michelle Obama marked the occasion by celebrating their respective husbands' devotion to their children on their social media accounts, the latter two complete with adorable throwback photographs. Former President Barack Obama also marked the occasion on Twitter, reiterating a line from his farewell speech in January that his greatest accomplishment was being a father to his daughters, Sasha and Malia.

First Lady Melania Trump had not posted on social media as of Sunday afternoon, but had posted a photograph on Twitter Saturday of herself, the President and their son Barron at Camp David — their first visit to the presidential retreat. Her spokeswoman said they were spending time as a family to celebrate President Trump

In addition to posting a tribute to his father on Facebook, Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in on Twitter, retweeting a 2013 tweet from his father wishing a "Happy Father's Day to all, even the haters and losers!"

"This one aged really well actually," he wrote

Here are some of the posts:

Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a - Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017

Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father's Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day dad. Thanks for everything you've taught us and for fighting everyday to #maga. We love you. Posted by Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday, June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day! Thank you, Jared, for loving, encouraging and teaching our kids (and me!) everyday. We love you very much! #fathersday pic.twitter.com/3uLadcW1gy - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2017