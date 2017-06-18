Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesCars 3 Cruises to Top of Box Office, Dethroning Wonder Woman
Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Cars 3" - Red Carpet
White HousePresident Trump's Lawyer: He's Not Under Investigation for Obstruction of Justice
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
White HousePresident Trump Says He Has Higher Approval Ratings Than Obama. That’s Not True
President Trump Delivers Remarks On US-Cuba Relations In Miami
MusicPaul McCartney Turns 75
Desert Trip - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Politics

See How the Political World Celebrated Father's Day

Alana Abramson
12:27 PM ET

Politicians and their spouses from both sides of the aisle took to social media on Father's Day, paying tribute to the husbands and fathers in their lives.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump, Second Lady Karen Pence and former First Lady Michelle Obama marked the occasion by celebrating their respective husbands' devotion to their children on their social media accounts, the latter two complete with adorable throwback photographs. Former President Barack Obama also marked the occasion on Twitter, reiterating a line from his farewell speech in January that his greatest accomplishment was being a father to his daughters, Sasha and Malia.

First Lady Melania Trump had not posted on social media as of Sunday afternoon, but had posted a photograph on Twitter Saturday of herself, the President and their son Barron at Camp David — their first visit to the presidential retreat. Her spokeswoman said they were spending time as a family to celebrate President Trump

In addition to posting a tribute to his father on Facebook, Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in on Twitter, retweeting a 2013 tweet from his father wishing a "Happy Father's Day to all, even the haters and losers!"

"This one aged really well actually," he wrote

Here are some of the posts:

Happy Father's Day dad. Thanks for everything you've taught us and for fighting everyday to #maga. We love you.

Posted by Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday, June 18, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME