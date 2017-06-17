U.S.
Joseph Valenzuela, Rahim Leblanc and Carlos Chavez. AP
Crime

3 Produce Workers Stole $300,000 Worth of Avocados

Associated Press
4:25 PM ET

(OXNARD, Calif.) — Police are calling it grand theft avocado. Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says they were arrested Wednesday, charged with grand theft of fruit and are jailed for lack of $250,000 bail each.

Detectives began investigating the men in May after getting a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by Mission Produce.

he sheriff's department says the company estimates the avocado loss at about $300,000. It was unclear whether the suspects have attorneys.

