With the help of tugboats, the US Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald returns to Yokosuka Naval Base after its collision with the container ship ACX Crystal off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan, 17 June 2017.  Franck Robichon—PA
World

Search Continues for 7 Missing American Sailors

Associated Press
4:05 PM ET

(YOKOSUKA, Japan) — Aircraft and vessels are searching for seven missing American sailors in the sea off Japan after a pre-dawn collision between a Navy destroyer and a huge cargo ship.

Investigators now face trying to determine how a sophisticated U.S. warship collided with a container ship four times its size.

The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Yokosuka Naval Base south of Tokyo on Saturday with extensive damage to its hull.

Most of the more than 200 sailors aboard would have been asleep in their berths during the pre-dawn crash.

The Navy says the ship was damaged above and below the water line.

President Donald Trump has thanked Japan for its help in the search.

Trump tweeted Saturday morning Washington time: "Thoughts and prayers with the sailors of USS Fitzgerald and their families. Thank you to our Japanese allies for their assistance."

The USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship four times its size off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday.

Follow TIME