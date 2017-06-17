Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Show on the Queen's Official Birthday

(L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England.

(L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England. Chris Jackson—Getty

Saturday marked Queen Elizabeth II's "official" birthday , but Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the spotlight.

The two looked adorable as they stepped out in honor of their grandmother, along with the entire royal family for the event.

Prince George is no stranger to commanding attention on the Queen's official birthday.

Last year, the young prince distracted his father, which led to a scolding from the honoree. The year before, Prince George was photographed sticking his tongue out in front of a window at Buckingham Palace.

While the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21, her "official" or public birthday, also known as "Trooping the Color" was celebrated this year in mid-June.