U.S.
Search
Sign In
IndianaIndiana Paying Firm $100,000 to Help With Mike Pence Email Requests
Day 2 of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Visit To Japan
White HouseTed Lieu Says Congress Will Start Impeachment Process If Trump Fires Investigators
Democratic National Convention: Day Four
United KingdomPaul McCartney and J.K. Rowling Promoted in Queen's Birthday Honors List
Queen Elizabeth II, waves from the balcony of the Broadway Theater during a day of engagements in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, England, July 16, 2015.
New YorkParkway Sign Lettering Altered to Read 'Crooked Hillary'
9/11 Memorial Museum Officially Opens
The National September 11 Memorial Museum stands beyond the north reflecting pool during the opening ceremony for the museum at ground zero May 15, 2014 in New York City.  Justin Lane—Getty Images
U.S.

9/11 Memorial Designer Picked to Honor Charleston Church Shooting Victims

TIME
3:41 PM ET

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — The architect who designed the 9/11 Memorial in New York has been chosen to create a memorial to honor the nine worshippers who died in a racist attack on a Charleston church.

The planners of the memorial announced their choice of Michael Arad on Saturday, the second anniversary of the massacre at Emanuel AME church.

Emanuel AME pastor the Rev. Eric Manning says the memorial on church grounds will be a reminder of the resiliency of the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the South.

Dylann Roof sat through 45 minutes of Bible study at the church on June 17, 2015, before shooting the first of more than 70 shots on June 17, 2015. He has been sentenced to the death penalty for hate crimes for killing the black churchgoers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME