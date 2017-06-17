Politics
Search
Sign In
U.S.9/11 Memorial Designer Picked to Honor Charleston Church Shooting Victims
9/11 Memorial Museum Officially Opens
IndianaIndiana Paying Firm $100,000 to Help With Mike Pence Email Requests
Day 2 of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Visit To Japan
United KingdomPaul McCartney and J.K. Rowling Promoted in Queen's Birthday Honors List
Queen Elizabeth II, waves from the balcony of the Broadway Theater during a day of engagements in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, England, July 16, 2015.
New YorkParkway Sign Lettering Altered to Read 'Crooked Hillary'
Democratic National Convention: Day Four
US Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA)  Photograph by Alex Wong—Getty
White House

Ted Lieu Says Congress Will Start Impeachment Process If Trump Fires Investigators

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:02 PM ET

Representative Ted Lieu of California said he believes Congress will start the impeachment process if President Donald Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

"All Americans, regardless of party, agree on the fundamental principle that no one is above the law," Lieu said in an interview with MSNBC Friday. "And if President Trump were to fire Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, and then got special counsel Mueller fired, I believe Congress would begin impeachment proceedings."

The remarks come after President Trump took to Twitter to claim there was a "witch hunt" against him and stating that he was personally under investigation for firing former FBI Director James Comey.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME