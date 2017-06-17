U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HouseTed Lieu Says Congress Will Start Impeachment Process If Trump Fires Investigators
Democratic National Convention: Day Four
United KingdomPaul McCartney and J.K. Rowling Promoted in Queen's Birthday Honors List
Queen Elizabeth II, waves from the balcony of the Broadway Theater during a day of engagements in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, England, July 16, 2015.
VirginiaLobbyist Matt Mika Expected to Make Full Recovery After Shooting at GOP Baseball Practice
APTOPIX Congressman Shot
White HousePresident Trump Will Spend Father's Day at Camp David
Trump departs the White House for Camp David
crooked-hillary
New York

Parkway Sign Lettering Altered to Read 'Crooked Hillary'

Associated Press
1:43 PM ET

(BRENTWOOD, N.Y.) — A sign marking the Crooked Hill Road exit off a suburban New York parkway has been altered to read "Crooked Hillary."

Newsday reports the defaced green traffic sign on the Sagtikos Parkway on Long Island was reported to the state Department of Transportation on Wednesday.

A DOT spokesman says the sign has been removed and "defacing public signs is illegal."

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump often used the moniker "Crooked Hillary" when referring to Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, who at the time suffered from the mistrust of many voters.

Trump won the election and in a recent tweet said "Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate." Clinton tweeted back "People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe," a dig at Trump for tweeting the mystifying nonword.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME