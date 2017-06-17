Politics
Trump departs the White House for Camp David
Marine One carrying U.S. President Donald J. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, departs the White House for Camp David, June 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pool—Getty Images
White House

President Trump Will Spend Father's Day at Camp David

Associated Press
1:28 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is spending Father's Day weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

It is Trump's first visit to the rustic hideaway that presidents before him have used as a place to relax and get away from Washington, or to conduct the people's business.

Trump has spent few weekends in Washington since he took office in January. So far, he has preferred spending weekends at his luxurious properties in Florida or New Jersey over the White House.

He flew by helicopter to Camp David on Saturday accompanied by his wife, Melania, their 11-year-old son, Barron, and the first lady's parents.

Trump is scheduled to return to the White House on Sunday.

