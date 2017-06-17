Lobbyist Matt Mika Expected to Make Full Recovery After Shooting at GOP Baseball Practice

An SUV, with a bullet hole in the windshield and a flat tire, sits in the parking lot at the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va.

An SUV, with a bullet hole in the windshield and a flat tire, sits in the parking lot at the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va. Cliff Owen—AP

(WASHINGTON) — The family of a lobbyist shot multiple times during a Republican baseball practice outside Washington says he has undergone additional surgery and doctors expect a full recovery.

In a statement Saturday, Matt Mika's family says he will remain in the intensive care unit at George Washington University Hospital at least through the weekend. They say he is able to communicate through notes, and signed the game ball from Friday's congressional baseball game.

Mika, a Michigan native, was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. His family said Thursday he had suffered "massive trauma" and was "lucky to be alive."

Mika is a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and a former aide to Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg.