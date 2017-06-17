U.S.
Search
Sign In
CubaCuban Ambassador to the U.S. Criticizes President Trump's Policy Rollbacks
President Trump Delivers Remarks On US-Cuba Relations In Miami
celebrityCoroner Releases Details on Causes of Carrie Fisher's Death
Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 7th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Megyn KellyConnecticut NBC Affiliate Will Not Air Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones Interview
Fox News Sponsors Republican Presidential Candidate Debate Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses
remembrance'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' Director John Avildsen Dies at 81
Avildsen
Bill Cosby Trial Continues After Defense Rests
Bill Cosby arrives at Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Penn., on June 14, 2017. Gilbert Carrasquillo—WireImage
Pennsylvania

Judge Declares Mistrial in Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Case

Associated Press
10:32 AM ET

(NORRISTOWN, Pa.) — Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges has ended without a verdict after jurors failed to break a deadlock.

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on whether "The Cosby Show" star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge then declared a mistrial for the 79-year-old comedian.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.

Prosecutors get four months to decide whether they want to retry Cosby or drop the charges.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME