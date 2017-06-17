World
Afghanistan

4 Foreign Soldiers Wounded in Insider Attack by Afghan Soldier

Associated Press
11:31 AM ET

(KABUL) — Afghan officials say that at least four foreign soldiers have been wounded after an Afghan soldier opened fire on them, while the U.S. military confirms that at least some of the casualties are American soldiers.

Abdul Qahar Araam, spokesman for the 209th Army corps, confirmed Saturday that an insider attack took place at a camp in Mazar-e Sharif. Araam said the soldiers returned fire and killed the attacker.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry also confirmed the attack.

The Resolute Support mission announced on its Twitter feed that "U.S. soldiers have been wounded" but said there were no U.S. fatalities. It said one Afghan soldier was killed and one wounded.

Last week three U.S. soldiers were killed by an Afghan soldier in eastern Nangarhar province.

Follow TIME