Connecticut NBC Affiliate Will Not Air Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones Interview

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:19 AM ET

Connecticut's NBC affiliate WVIT has decided not to air Megyn Kelly's interview with Alex Jones because the wounds of residents after the Sandy Hook shooting are "understandably still so raw."

Jones has pushed the conspiracy theory that the shooting, which left 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., dead in 2012, was a hoax, despite there being no evidence of such claims.

The Hartford Courant reported that the news was sent out through an internal memo that the newspaper obtained.

"Over the last few days, we have listened intently to Sandy Hook parents [and] considered the deep emotions from the wounds of that day that have yet to heal," the station's general manager and president Susan Tully said in the memo.

Kelly has reached out to victim's family members and at least one has agreed to be interviewed, the Courant reported.

NBC Connecticut will include a report on the interview at 11 p.m. E.T. Sunday, according to the Courant, and the Alex Jones interview will be available to watch on NBC's website.

