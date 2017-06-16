Politics
Donald Trump

President Trump Releases Financial Information Outlining His Business Assets

Julie Bykowicz / AP
5:44 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is outlining the financial health of the business assets he placed into a trust when he took office.

The information comes in a new financial disclosure he voluntarily made Friday to the Office of Government Ethics. The documents cover January 2016 through this spring.

The report shows Trump resigned from more than 500 positions, many of them a day before his inauguration as president. Trump listed at least $315 million in liabilities, about the same as in a report he filed last year.

The documents have added importance because Trump isn't following the long tradition of presidential candidates and office-holding of making public his tax returns. Those returns provide more complete financial information than the personal financial disclosures, which only include broad ranges for income and debts.

