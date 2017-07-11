Here Are 10 Incredible Rare Photos From the Game of Thrones Set

Season seven of Game of Thrones is being teased as its biggest and best to date. But over the past six years, the HBO drama has been filled with memorable moments. From the first bird's eye shot of the Wall — and what lies beyond — in the pilot to Daenerys' funeral pyre rebirth in the season one finale, the show has been wowing viewers from the very start.

With the return of Thrones just over the horizon, take a look back at 10 rare photos captured on set. There's even some candid shots of cast members bonding, including a picture of Dany (Emilia Clarke) and her ill-fated brother Viserys (Harry Lloyd) sharing a rare laugh. Guess he decided not to hold that whole molten gold crown thing against her.

Season seven of Game of Thrones will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.