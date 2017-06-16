Self-proclaimed "Motor City Madman" Ted Nugent , who once made remarks about President Obama that were investigated by the Secret Service , has declared he will be more diplomatic in his discourse and not engage in "hateful rhetoric anymore."

The musician, known for his conservative leanings, revealed on the WABC radio program "Curtis and Eboni" that his wife has persuaded him to express himself differently.

"At the tender age of 69, my wife has convinced me that I just can't use those harsh terms," he said. "I cannot and I will not, and I encourage even my friends-slash-enemy on the left in the Democrat and liberal world that we have got to be civil to each other."

Nugent's radio conversation comes after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice by gunman James Hodgkinson , which left several people injured. One of those hit, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise , is still in critical condition, but his condition is starting to improve, the Associated Press reported.

"The whole world is watching America, where you have the God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and we have got to be more respectful to the other side," Nugent continued.