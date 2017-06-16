Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Releases Financial Information Outlining His Business Assets
President Trump Delivers Remarks On US-Cuba Relations In Miami
MusicTed Nugent Says He Will Not Engage in 'Hateful Rhetoric Anymore'
Charlie Daniels 2015 Volunteer Jam - Show
politicsWhat Congress Needs to Change About Its Trump-Russia Investigation
James Comey Testifies At Senate Hearing On Russian Interference In US Election
awardsRemembering the 'Overshadowed' Civil Rights Protest That Desegregated Gulf Coast Beaches
witnessing the beach
Newsfeed

It's Time to Watch Jason Momoa's Cool Dad Squad Talk About Their Feelings

Raisa Bruner
5:01 PM ET

This week Aquaman star and current Internet crush Jason Momoa and workwear brand Carhartt released a video that goes behind the scenes of a the mini-film — which garnered nearly a million views on YouTube — in the form of a behind-the-scenes chat between all the cool dads in Momoa's life. And as it turns out, there are a lot of cool dads.

It's a follow up to last year's film when he talked hands-on approach to fatherhood. (Momoa, perhaps best known for his role on Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo, is the father of two children with wife Lisa Bonet, and stepfather to actress Zoe Kravitz.)

Each of them — a skateboarder, a rock climber, a musician, an artist, and more — share their philosophies on parenting and why fatherhood is particularly powerful.

"So many fathers say they're gonna do something, say they're planning something, but they're never in the moment. I always want to be in the moment with my children," shares skateboarder Christian Hosoi.

Adds motorcycle craftsman Jeremiah Armenta, "The things you show your children when they're little, they remember their whole life, you know?"

Oh, and then they wax poetic about their pal Momoa himself.

"I'm not normally inspired," says artist Blaine Halvorson, "and Jason is someone who inspires me every day in everything that he does."

"It's beautiful to me, Jason, how he involves his children," Armenta comments. "They travel with him. Everything he enjoys, they enjoy." If that's not dad goals, it's hard to imagine what is. Go ahead, be jealous of Momoa's squad of fathers in touch with their feelings. Masculinity comes in many forms.

Happy Father's Day.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME