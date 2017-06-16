Politics
Congress

Steve Scalise Still in Critical Condition But Improving, Doctors Say

Associated Press
3:58 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Doctors say Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition at a Washington hospital but is improving.

Scalise was shot Wednesday morning as a gunman sprayed bullets into a GOP congressional baseball practice. The bullet entered his left hip and tore through his pelvis, breaking bones, injuring organs and causing severe bleeding.

Dr. Jack Sava, trauma director at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, says several operations have controlled the bleeding and Scalise's vital signs have stabilized. While he's still under sedation, Sava says Scalise has responded to family members. But he will remain in the hospital for "a considerable period of time" and faces additional operations.

Sava estimates there are hundreds of bullet fragments in Scalise's pelvis and says doctors don't intend to try to remove them all, as that could cause more harm than good.

