Politics
Search
Sign In
NewsfeedIt's Time to Watch Jason Momoa's Cool Dad Squad Talk About Their Feelings
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Live By Night"
SenateSomeone Signed GOP Senator Ben Sasse Up for Nickelback Newsletters
Sen. Jeff Sessions Testifies At His Senate Confirmation Hearing To Become Country's Attorney General
ParentingIn Praise of All Those Strict Dads From Our Pasts
Exercise/FitnessYoga and Meditation Can Change Your Genes, Study Says
Full frame shot of red yoga mats
Congress

Steve Scalise Still in Critical Condition But Improving, Doctors Say

Associated Press
3:58 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Doctors say Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition at a Washington hospital but is improving.

Scalise was shot Wednesday morning as a gunman sprayed bullets into a GOP congressional baseball practice. The bullet entered his left hip and tore through his pelvis, breaking bones, injuring organs and causing severe bleeding.

Dr. Jack Sava, trauma director at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, says several operations have controlled the bleeding and Scalise's vital signs have stabilized. While he's still under sedation, Sava says Scalise has responded to family members. But he will remain in the hospital for "a considerable period of time" and faces additional operations.

Sava estimates there are hundreds of bullet fragments in Scalise's pelvis and says doctors don't intend to try to remove them all, as that could cause more harm than good.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME