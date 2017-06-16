President Trump’s Personal Lawyer Has Hired His Own Lawyer to Handle the Russia Investigation

Attorney Michael Cohen arrives to Trump Tower for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump on December 16, 2016 in New York. BRYAN R. SMITH—AFP/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Trump's personal lawyer has retained a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer to represent him in the various government probes connected to Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Attorney Steve Ryan says Friday that Michael Cohen plans on cooperating "in all governmental inquiries."

A special counsel is probing the 2016 presidential election and whether there were any contacts between Russians and the Trump campaign.

Multiple committees in both houses of Congress are investigating the same thing.

Cohen has worked for Trump since the mid-2000s and was active in the campaign. He has already been subpoenaed by the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee.

Ryan is a former general counsel for the Senate's committee on governmental affairs. He heads the McDermott, Will and Emery firm's government strategies practice.