Politics
Search
Sign In
Foreign PolicyPresident Trump Curbs Obama-Era Cuba Deal
President Trump Delivers Remarks On US-Cuba Relations In Miami
risk report5 Signs We're in a 'G-Zero Era' With No World Leadership
NATO summit
EducationWhy the Dalai Lama's University of California Commencement Address Is Controversial
Tibetan Spiritual Leader The Dalai Lama Prays At The Tsuglakhang Temple
PoliticsDianne Feinstein 'Increasingly Concerned' Donald Trump Will Try to Fire Investigators
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, tells Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx to be cautious about the evolution of small, unmanned drone aircraft and the threat to Americans’ privacy, at a Senate Transportation subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 13, 2014.
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Attorney Michael Cohen arrives to Trump Tower for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump on December 16, 2016 in New York.  BRYAN R. SMITH—AFP/Getty Images
White House

President Trump’s Personal Lawyer Has Hired His Own Lawyer to Handle the Russia Investigation

Associated Press
2:51 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Trump's personal lawyer has retained a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer to represent him in the various government probes connected to Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Attorney Steve Ryan says Friday that Michael Cohen plans on cooperating "in all governmental inquiries."

A special counsel is probing the 2016 presidential election and whether there were any contacts between Russians and the Trump campaign.

Multiple committees in both houses of Congress are investigating the same thing.

Cohen has worked for Trump since the mid-2000s and was active in the campaign. He has already been subpoenaed by the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee.

Ryan is a former general counsel for the Senate's committee on governmental affairs. He heads the McDermott, Will and Emery firm's government strategies practice.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME