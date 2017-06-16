The Daily Show Created an Entire Presidential Library Just For Donald Trump's Tweets

While a large majority of Americans think that Donald Trump should be spending less time on Twitter , The Daily Show is memorializing the President's zealous activity on the social media platform .

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show cast debuted the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library on Friday, a free pop-up project in New York City with exhibits, videos, and placards dedicated to #45's (or as The Daily Show refers to him throughout the pop-up, the "Commander-in-Tweets") active social media presence. The library is around the corner from the president's former residence, Trump Tower.

Within the museum, there's a recreation of the Oval Office, resplendent with a Russian flag and a golden toilet instead of a chair at the desk.

One exhibit features framed prints of tweets from the president that were later deleted.

Another exhibit that honors "Verified Survivors" of Trump's Twitter attacks, a group that includes talk show host Tavis Smiley, author Stephen King, journalist and media personality Touré, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

The pop-up is only open this weekend.